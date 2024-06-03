Tineco, a pioneer in the field of floor care and smart home devices, is entering a new era of cleaning with the market launch of the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6. This product is equipped with HyperStretch technology, which takes cleaning options to a new level and offers consumers unprecedented flexibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603164314/en/

TINECO FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Flexible design for unlimited cleaning

The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 breaks the mold of traditional floor cleaners with its 180° flat design. You can easily maneuver the Stretch S6 under furniture and reach the dusty corners under beds and sofas. Mini assistive wheels also enable easy handling in both directions.

Additionally, the 45° swivel design allows for flexible left and right movement, even when lying flat. The fresh water tank embedded above the brush head reduces the weight of the device, making cleaning even easier. The innovative 3-chamber system for dirty water separation efficiently separates solids, liquids and air. It isolates the wastewater to protect the engine and maintains its full cleaning power even when the device is used in places that are otherwise difficult to access.

Effective self-cleaning and quick drying for optimal hygiene

The innovative FlashDry self-cleaning system combines self-cleaning and drying of the brush roll and the entire floor cleaner with just a push of the button. It therefore ensures that the tool is as clean as possible in just two minutes, saving consumers' valuable time.

Using FlashDry, the water used for self-cleaning is constantly heated to 70° C in order to effectively remove dirt particles such as fats, oils, etc. from the brush roll to the pipeline. During self-cleaning, the bi-directional brush rotates forward and backward to provide deeper cleaning. This makes the brush cleaner and stays fluffy.

Sealing drying then takes place with 70 °C warm air stream, during which excess water is efficiently removed from all parts used for suction. Complete drying only takes five minutes. At the same time, the development of unpleasant odors is reduced.

Intelligent cleaning technology for maximum efficiency

Tineco's MHCBS technology ensures that only clean water is used to clean the floor. Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor detects the degree of dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power and water flow to ensure optimal cleaning of the floor. The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 offers three modes for versatile cleaning. The automatic mode is for basic cleaning, the max mode for heavy dirt and the suction mode is suitable for sucking up water and dirt. In addition, there is no need to empty the dirty water tank frequently while cleaning the entire house thanks to the 0.72-liter water tank.

With improved pouch cells, the Stretch S6 maintains a runtime of 40 minutes even after multiple uses, effectively extending its lifespan. Triple-sided edge cleaning allows for thorough cleaning, leaving no corner uncleaned.

The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is available for an RRP of 599 euros on Amazon and in the official Tineco online shop.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603164314/en/

Contacts:

contact: silvia.shi@tineco.com