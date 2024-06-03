NextBeam Earns Rigorous MedAccred Sterilization Accreditation

MedAccred® recognizes NextBeam for its commitment to continual improvement in medical device quality.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / NextBeam, a leading provider of Electron Beam irradiation services, proudly announces its achievement of the MedAccred® Sterilization accreditation following the successful completion of audit number 2007683. This prestigious certification, granted by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), underscores NextBeam's unwavering commitment to excellence and safety in its sterilization processes.

A shot of the inside of NextBeam's electron beam sterilization facility.

"MedAccred® is one of the most detailed and rigorous audits we've seen so far at NextBeam," said Andrew Patton, CEO. "It was gratifying to watch the massive investment we've put into building a world-class quality system pay off under this level of scrutiny from some of the most thorough and qualified auditors in the business. Our Quality and Operations teams deserve all the credit for this accomplishment."

NextBeam joins a distinguished group of only four sterilization providers globally recognized for achieving the MedAccred® accreditation.

"This is an impressive achievement, with their ability to meet demanding industry and customer requirements, now recognized industry-wide. I am delighted to congratulate NextBeam for their dedication and professionalism which has led to their achieving MedAccred® accreditation for Sterilization," said Jay Solomond, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute.

The recognition comes on the heels of a remarkable 2023, during which NextBeam demonstrated its industry leadership by precisely irradiating over 5.7 million pounds of customer products while maintaining an impressive record-low scrap rate of less than 0.04%.

About NextBeam

NextBeam combines state-of-the-art E-Beam technology with white glove service, ensuring efficient, compliant, and transparent irradiation processes. With a steadfast focus on quality and innovation, NextBeam is dedicated to providing top-tier sterilization solutions to its clients.

About MedAccred®?

MedAccred® is an industry-managed supply chain oversight program that reduces risk to patient safety and assures quality products and compliance with requirements as they apply to critical processes used in the production of medical devices. The program is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute®. PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response.

