Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - KUNA Pay has launched a service for consumers to make purchases with cryptocurrencies across a variety of global platforms. This development is an innovative move marking a significant milestone for KUNA Pay, bridging the gap between digital currency and everyday commerce.





KUNA Pay's innovation converts cryptocurrency into fiat currency instantly during transactions. The introduction of this technology comes at a pivotal time in the e-commerce landscape. The use of digital currencies is expanding beyond investment to become a more viable option for everyday transactions. KUNA Pay's solution addresses critical market need, allowing consumers to pay with cryptocurrency and allowing merchants to receive payments in their local currency.

This service is now available across a variety of consumer platforms, including Superheroes.Marketing, CarBase by AVERS, and Swag42.

Superheroes.Marketing has been at the front of integrated marketing solutions since 2008 and has since partnered with over 100 global brands. They specialize in integrated marketing, branding, and digital. With KUNA Pay's new solution, clients can now fund their marketing campaigns directly using crypto, making transactions simpler and more efficient no matter where they are in the world.

CarBase by AVERS is an innovative platform where customers can bypass traditional buying challenges and purchase vehicles directly with cryptocurrency. Customers who usually could not purchase a specific vehicle directly can now do so with CarBase using their cryptocurrency. They are also capable of registering cars in Germany in the customer or company's name for the ultimate convenience. With KUNA Pay's technology, this process is now sped up, and also offers consumers a broader inventory that may be below market prices.

Finally, Swag42, known for high-end corporate merchandise, is now using KUNA Pay's new system to allow clients from 153 countries to purchase premium, branded merch with digital currencies. Swag42 has over 100,000 branded gifts to choose from, and is considered one of the top leaders in the branded merch industry. This brings a more tech-savvy and privacy-conscious experience to consumers, setting a new standard in corporate merchandising.

The way the service works is simple - when a customer chooses to pay with cryptocurrency on any partner platform, KUNA Pay instantly converts the digital currency into the merchant's preferred fiat currency. This provides customers with a seamless transaction, speedy yet effective. KUNA Pay also prides itself on security, so customers know that their purchases are confidential on both sides of the transaction.

With the integration of KUNA Pay's new technology, countless platforms are poised to lead their respective markets. The demand for more flexible and secure payment methods is growing, and this technology is accommodating that demand efficiently. KUNA Pay's service is expected to expand rapidly, introducing even more businesses into the complex world of crypto-friendly e-commerce.

