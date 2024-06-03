Enhanced Games Responds to FIMS Statement on Safety in Sports

Enhanced Games align with the ethos of healthy athletes and fair competition by promoting clinically supervised performance enhancements.

LONDON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent position statement by the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) regarding the Enhanced Games, the organization seeks to address the concerns raised and clarify the mission and principles guiding the Enhanced Games.

Dr Aron Ping D'Souza, Founder and President of the Enhanced Games, stated: "The title of the FIMS article 'We want healthy athletes and fair competition' aligns completely with our ethos. The Enhanced Games are advancing healthy athletes by taking performance enhancements out of the darkness and into clinical supervision. Our commitment is to create a transparent and scientifically guided environment where athletes can achieve their best performances under safe conditions.

"The Enhanced Games do not promote the indiscriminate use of restricted substances. Instead, we advocate for the safe, responsible and clinically supervised use of performance enhancements. This approach aims to reduce the risks associated with unregulated practices and bring them under medical oversight. Our rigorous medical screening processes are being designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, aligning with the highest standards of athlete health and protection.

"We recognize the concerns expressed by FIMS about the potential health hazards of performance enhancements. However, the Enhanced Games are dedicated to pioneering new methodologies that could offer significant benefits to the broader fight against abuse of performance enhancements in sports where their use is restricted. By bringing enhancement practices from secrecy into the open, we aim to facilitate a better understanding of the substances involved, their life cycles, and their effects on health and performance. This knowledge is critical for developing more effective anti-abuse strategies and safeguarding athletes' health."

Dr D'Souza emphasized, "The Enhanced Games are about promoting a fair and inclusive sporting environment where athletes can compete at their peak while being able to use performance enhancements under medical supervision. Our approach can provide invaluable insights for researchers, ultimately contributing to fairer and safer sports worldwide.

"We welcome dialogue and collaboration with FIMS and other stakeholders in the sports and medical communities to ensure the Enhanced Games fulfils its mission of enhancing athlete performance safely and ethically. Together, we can pioneer new standards in sports that prioritize athlete health, fairness, and the spirit of competition."

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games are the definitive scientific, cultural and sporting movement that will safely evolve mankind into a new superhumanity. Backed by a coalition of visionary athletes, pioneering scientists, astute investors, and a growing legion of fans, the Enhanced Games redefines competitive athleticism with enhancement and a focus on safety through health testing.

In this groundbreaking arena, athletes will harness the power of scientific enhancement to achieve superhuman abilities, while robust medical safety protocols ensure the integrity of competition. Featuring Track & Field, Aquatics, Gymnastics, Weightlifting and Combat Sports, the Enhanced Games encompass a diverse range of disciplines, celebrating human excellence and scientific innovation.

