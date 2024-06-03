Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has kicked off 2. 4 GW of renewables tenders, including a 1. 2 GW procurement exercise and a 1. 2 GW round. From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to set up 1. 2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The project can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. The power procured will be be sold to the different buying entities of India. Developers must submit single bids offering 50 MW of minimum contracted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...