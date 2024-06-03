Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: 2024 Weifang "Sino German International Painting Art Exchange Exhibition" Opening

WEIFANG, China, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On April 28th, the 2024 Weifang "Sino German International Painting Art Exchange Exhibition", a dialogue spanning time and space, jointly organized by the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Weifang City, Shandong Province and the German Economic and Cultural Promotion Association, opened at the Weifang Museum. Aihart Lao, Chairman of the German Association for the Promotion of Economy and Culture, and Chen Liansheng, Deputy Director of China International Education Television and Chief Representative of the German Association for the Promotion of Economy and Culture in China, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches; Vice Mayor of Weifang City, Di Bo, announced the opening of the exhibition and attended relevant activities.

During his speech, Gao Qiang, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Weifang Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, said that Weifang has a long history and profound heritage, with thousands of years of cultural heritage, and is the cultural capital of East Asia. Munich is an important cultural and artistic center in Europe. The 2024 Weifang "China Germany International Painting and Art Exchange Exhibition" has built a new platform for cultural exchange between China and Germany, which will effectively promote the formation of a new situation of cultural exchange between China and Germany.

In his speech, the President of the German Association for the Promotion of Economy and Culture, Aihart Lao, expressed his great pleasure to be in Weifang, the world kite capital. Weifang is a UNESCO creative city and the cultural capital of East Asia. This exchange exhibition features the artworks of several German painters, with three of them coming to Weifang to participate in on-site exhibitions and engage in painting exchanges with Chinese painters. I hope to deepen understanding and promote friendship through cultural bridges and artistic dialogues.

This exchange exhibition is a deep dialogue that transcends national borders and cultures, using painting as a medium. It gathers 60 painting works from Chinese and German artists, covering various painting styles and genres. It not only showcases the unique charm of painting art in both countries, but also reflects the artists' profound insights into nature, life, and human nature.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-weifang-sino-german-international-painting-art-exchange-exhibition-opening-302161789.html