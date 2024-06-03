OneMeta AI: Microsoft Welcomes OneMeta's Solution to the Growing AppSource Ecosystem

OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCQB:ONEI).



OneMeta Inc, a trailblazer in AI-driven language solutions, is thrilled to announce that Verbum for Microsoft Teams is now available through the Teams Store,Microsoft AppSource and directly via the Azure Marketplace. This marks a significant milestone for OneMeta who thrives on providing cutting-edge translation and transcription capabilities within Microsoft Teams.

Verbum harnesses state-of-the-art AI to provide near-instantaneous translation and transcription services in more than 140 languages, designed to fundamentally alter how global communication unfolds within enterprises. Meticulously designed for seamless integration with Microsoft Teams,Verbum's goal is to ensure that all participants in video conferences and collaborative engagements can interact smoothly, transcending language barriers.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, stated: "Since OneMeta achieved Microsoft Co-sell ready Status, we have seen significant interest from customers who want to apply the Verbum software to their usage of Microsoft Teams in the 140+ of languages we offer. The certification by Microsoft brings confidence to our clients and to the great work that OneMeta is pioneering in the space. We can bring our AI for translation and transcription to all enterprises without compromising privacy, compliance, and data security".

Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing at Microsoft said, "Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use. We're happy to welcome OneMeta's solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem, which now includes the Teams Store."



While Microsoft Teams provides live captioning capabilities in various languages, Verbum looks to greatly enhance this feature by delivering simultaneous interpretation across over 140 languages. This can empower organizations to cultivate more inclusive and engaging interactions, augmenting the inherent functionalities of Microsoft Teams and expanding the scope of communication possibilities while maintaining an optimal user experience.

OneMeta Inc. specializes in breaking down linguistic barriers in a multilingual world. Their proprietary NLP technology ensures fast and accurate translations and transcriptions, facilitating real-time, effective communication in over 140 languages across various mediums. With Verbum, OneMeta continues to empower global enterprises by enhancing their communication capabilities.

OneMeta: We create a more understanding world.

