Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its third fiscal quarter 2024, ended April 30, 2024.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on June 10, 2024.

Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its third fiscal quarter 2024 results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 608154

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/50721

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50721

About Zedge: Zedge builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content people use to express themselves. Our leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji'. Our vision is to enable and connect creators who enjoy friendly competitions with a community of prospective consumers in order to drive commerce. We serve 10's of millions of active users across our offerings every month. For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

