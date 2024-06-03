ArrowStream Renews Relationship With International Dairy Queen and Expands to Distribution Partners in Mexico

Global Leader in Quick-service Restaurant Industry Extends Partnership with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, proudly announces the renewal of its long-term agreement with the supply chain division of International Dairy Queen, Inc. ("IDQ"), a global leader in the quick-service restaurant industry. This collaboration highlights ArrowStream's continued dedication to building innovative supply chain solutions to drive efficiency and fuel growth among ArrowStream's network of over 300 chain operators across 105,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 11,000 manufacturers.





For six years, the supply chain division of IDQ has selected ArrowStream as a source of truth for supply chain data and pricing, which includes 4,400 DQ® restaurant locations and more than 60 distribution points in the U.S. Expanding the scope of the agreement, ArrowStream now will connect seamlessly with the DQ system's distribution partners in Mexico, servicing nearly 300 additional DQ restaurants. The expansion optimizes supply chain processes and capitalizes on opportunities in one of the company's fastest-growing markets.

"We use Arrowstream as a tool to deliver on our U.S. supply chain data management strategy, ensuring accuracy and consistency in a dynamic supply chain network," said Bassam Jaber, Director of Supply Chain Services at the supply chain division of International Dairy Queen, Inc. "Expanding our agreement to our distribution centers in Mexico, provides visibility to on-hand inventory and enabling us to make more informed business decisions."

A significant milestone in this renewed relationship is 100 percent adoption of ArrowStream's Supplier Pricing Portal. This portal empowers IDQ with real-time contract updates, consistent price accuracy, and automated workflow and communication of pricing from manufacturers to distributors.

"We are excited to continue our business relationship with the supply chain division of International Dairy Queen and support their strategic initiatives in optimizing supply chain operations," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "The comprehensive adoption of our Supplier Pricing Portal underscores the commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and drive sustainable success. This renewal marks a significant step forward in continuing to optimize supply chain operations and ensuring continued growth in key markets."

ArrowStream's solutions are developed specifically for the foodservice industry to help its operator customers evolve their supply chain team's capabilities with a digital supply chain that enables them to manage food costs and ensure end-to-end visibility. This is why companies like Denny's, Five Guys International, and Chester's Chicken, among others, employ ArrowStream to enhance their supply chain procedures.

