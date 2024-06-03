Versatrim Announces Partnership With Fittes, Expanding Product Offering

Versatrim, a leading provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Fittes.

HENDERSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Versatrim, a leading provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, offering a diverse selection of high-quality flooring trim and stair solutions, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Fittes. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as Versatrim expands its product range to include Fittes' innovative flush and framed vent designs to perfectly complement any residential flooring project, adding a touch of modern elegance to any space.

Versatrim

"Versatrim has long been known for products that are versatile, durable, easy to install, and for our industry-leading support," said Keith Medick, President, and CEO of Versatrim. "As part of offering 'Everything but the Floor', Versatrim's partnership with Fittes is another step towards fulfilling our commitment to offer our customers high-quality accessories. We are excited to partner with Fittes and introduce their exceptional collection to our customers. This collaboration represents a perfect fusion of performance and luxury, offering our clientele a unique blend of style and functionality."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Versatrim and bring our vent collection to a wider audience," said Roberta Mantenuto, Co-founder and CEO of Fittes. "At Fittes, we make seriously beautiful air vents. Our patented vents can be customized to absolutely any floor surface. We have modern vent options for every budget and skill level: DIYers, pros, as well as high-end steel (Luxe) and affordable ABS plastic (Lite) solutions. We are on a mission to create thoughtful, innovative design products that are beautiful, functional, and revolutionary."

The Fittes vent collection, sold by Versatrim, will consist of the following four in-stock options available in two sizes

(4" x 10" and 4" x 12") and will be available for purchase on Versatrim.com and through select retailers.

- Framed OG Floor Vent [Luxe]

- Flush Floor Vent [Luxe]

- Framed Floor Vent [Lite]

- Flush Floor Vent [Lite]

Other sizes are available as special-order items. Contact your Versatrim Sales Representative for more information at 1- 866-200-8132. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to elevate your flooring projects with Versatrim utilizing Fittes vents.

For any suggestions, questions, or comments please contact us.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Blanton, Marketing Director

Email: Kimberly.Blanton@versatrim.com

About Versatrim:

Versatrim is an award-winning leader in the flooring industry located outside of Raleigh, NC. Versatrim manufactures, sells, and distributes a complete line of custom coordinated floor moldings and trims for laminate and vinyl flooring. Versatrim's innovative approach to molding solutions, and its ability to coordinate with most of the top colors in the vinyl, luxury vinyl tile, wood plastic vinyl, and laminate flooring industry, has guided it to the forefront as a leading manufacturer of floor moldings. Versatrim's unique offerings include flexible moldings, stair solutions, adhesive and accessories in addition to our core products. Proudly serving customers since 1998.

Contact Information

Kimberly Blanton

Marketing Director

kimberly.blanton@versatrim.com

SOURCE: Versatrim

View the original press release on newswire.com.