Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX: SRX) (SRX or the Company) is pleased to announce it is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York, USA.

To be held this week over the 3rd and 4th of June, 121 Mining Investment New York will bring together 80 mining companies and 250 investors for pre-arranged one-on-one meetings. It will also feature a conference program featuring presentations by companies, mining experts, and fund managers.

Martin Alciaturi, Sierra Rutile's Finance Director, will provide a corporate update during one-on-one meetings with attendees and present the Company's recent and upcoming activities during the conference's program. The full presentation will be made available on the ASX's announcements platform and Sierra Rutile's website:

https://sierra-rutile.com/investors/presentations/

On Sierra Rutile's involvement in the conference, Finance Director Martin Alciaturi said:

"There has been no shortage of activity at Sierra Rutile recently, from announcing our Definitive Feasibility Study for Sembehun, to restarting operations at Area 1 and strong interest in our Company at a corporate level.

"At 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York, I look forward to discussing the company's recent activity and what is on the horizon for the world's largest natural rutile supplier."

More information about the conference, including the full program and video content, can be accessed online here: www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/

About Sierra Rutile

Sierra Rutile is the world's largest natural rutile producer, with an established operating history of more than 50 years from its operations in Sierra Leone.

Its principal activities are in the operations of a multi-deposit mineral sands mining operation in southern Sierra Leone called Area 1. Employing over 1,500 staff, the Company is also one of the largest private employers in Sierra Leone.

Sierra Rutile is well-positioned to extend its operations through the proposed development of the Sembehun deposits. The recent Sembehun DFS demonstrated its significance, with the deposits representing one of the largest and highest-grade natural rutile resources in the world. The development would also materially extend Sierra Rutile's mine life by at least 14 years.

Sierra Rutile is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Further details about Sierra Rutile are available at www.sierra-rutile.com.

