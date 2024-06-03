Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander" or the "Company") has received final approval and satisfied all closing conditions for the royalty purchase agreement as announced on January 25th, 2024. The Company had agreed to sell a portfolio of its royalty interests (the "Transaction") to TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P., for total consideration of US $4.1 million in cash (~CDN $5.6 million). The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed the Transaction and has received all funds due.

Robert Cameron, President and CEO, states, "This Transaction achieves a highly accretive monetization of our non-core royalty portfolio, unlocking value for shareholders and providing considerable, non-dilutive funding to re-deploy into the Company's ongoing and future exploration efforts."

GenCap Mining Advisory Ltd. acted as financial advisor for a service fee equal to 2.0% of the Transaction value payable in cash upon closing, and Harper Grey LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the Transaction. A sum of CDN $126,821 was paid to Glengarry Development, an arms length private company, as its share of the proceeds reflecting its 10% ownership of the Mt. Polley Royalty.

Commander intends to use the Transaction sale proceeds to fund drilling of our top priority projects as well as advance the next tier of 100% owned exploration projects. The Company has also initiated and advanced a process to look outside of its in-house portfolio for targeted opportunities to grow the company's exposure to premium exploration projects, primarily in the copper-gold space. This process was activated in late 2023 while the royalty sale was in progress and well advanced.

"Given the recent dramatic change in general commodity market conditions and the Company's experienced management team, standout property base, low number of shares outstanding and healthy treasury, Commander strongly believes that it stands apart from many other exploration companies. This position has been arrived at by a very disciplined, targeted, professional, focused, and cost-effective business model under the direction of a highly experienced and successful team." continued Robert Cameron, President and CEO.

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through a combination of partnerships and sole funded exploration. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada including our flagship Burn Project, a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. The company has an aggressive plan to drill test additional copper gold targets over the next two years including our October Dome Copper and Gold porphyry target in central British Columbia and our Sabin VMS project in Ontario.

