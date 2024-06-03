The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is offering grants from $10,000 to $250,000 in the second funding round of the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) to develop off-grid solar in 13 West African and sub-Saharan African countries. The application deadline is June 23. ECOWAS has opened its second grant call under its ROGEAP initiative. Co-funded by the World Bank, Clean Technology Fund and the Directorate General for International Cooperation of the Netherlands, ROGEAP aims to expand sustainable electricity access through off-grid solar products in ECOWAS member ...

