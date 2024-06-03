Stillwater Critical Minerals Appoints Glencore's Bradley Adamson to its Board of Directors

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) (the "Company" or "Stillwater") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bradley Adamson as an Independent Director.

Mr. Adamson is a veteran resource industry professional with over 25 years of global experience focused on nickel and cobalt in Canada, Africa, Brazil and Australia with Glencore PLC, where he leads Business Development for Glencore's nickel group. He has led and been involved with many of Glencore's nickel divestments, mergers and acquisitions and has held various board positions for the group.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Minerals Engineering from the Western Australian School of Mines along with a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance from Kaplan Professional. He began his career with WMC Resources followed with periods at Anaconda Operations and BHP Billiton. He joined Glencore in 2004 and has developed a strong operational, project development and commercial background over the subsequent 20 years with the group.

Stillwater Critical Minerals President & CEO, Michael Rowley commented, "We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley Adamson as Glencore's appointee to the Stillwater board of directors. Bradley brings extensive corporate experience in global mining and mine finance in addition to his strong background in nickel and cobalt metallurgy to our work in the Stillwater Igneous Complex, one of the world's most iconic magmatic formations. We look forward to providing further updates including additional drill results as we continue to advance our flagship Stillwater West critical minerals project towards its potential as a primary US-based source of battery and catalytic metals."

Warrant Extension

The Company further reports that it has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that are due to expire June 16, 2024 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 7,406,250 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in June 2021 (see news release June 16, 2021) will be extended to a new expiration date of June 16, 2025. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.55.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel resource in an active US mining district as part of a compelling suite of nine minerals now listed as critical in the USA. To date, five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold at Stillwater West. All deposits remain open for expansion along trend and at depth. Results are pending from resource expansion drilling completed in the fall of 2023.

Stillwater also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Forward-Looking Statements

