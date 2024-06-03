Oleg Firer Wins Judgement Against Grenada Government for Unlawful Recall

SAINT GEORGE'S, GRENADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Grenada delivered a judgement against the Government of Grenada, ruling in favor of Oleg Firer in a case of unlawful recall as Ambassador of Grenada.

The court unequivocally declared that Firer's removal from his ambassadorial post, without presenting specific allegations of alleged impropriety or allowing him the opportunity to respond, was a clear breach of his rights to procedural fairness.

High Court Judge Raulston L.A. Glasgow stated, "I find that Mr. Firer's recall without being told of these allegations or being afforded the opportunity to be heard was unfair and unlawful in the circumstances of this particular case, on the basis that the recall was done without the required procedural fairness." Consequently, the court awarded Firer $60,000 in damages.

Firer continues to vehemently condemn unlawful and arbitrary actions of the Government of Grenada and its Investment Migration Agency (IMA), formerly known as Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Committee. Firer has instructed his legal team to pursue further claims against these entities.

A citizen of the United States of America, Firer is an accomplished business leader, award-winning serial-entrepreneur and diplomat with over two decades of experience in the technology, finance, and payment processing industries. Known for his strategic vision and operational excellence, Firer has a proven record of driving company growth, leading successful mergers and acquisitions, fostering innovative solutions and developing bilateral / multilateral intergovernmental relations. Recognized for strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to fostering partnerships for private and governmental sectors.

