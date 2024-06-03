Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.: Gryphon Digital Mining set to join Russell Microcap Index

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRYP) ("Gryphon," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us"), a bitcoin mining company that is independently certified to be 100% renewable and pursuing a negative carbon strategy is poised to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st.

Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

Rob Chang, CEO, President, and a Director of Gryphon, stated, "our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index underscores the rapid progress we believe Gryphon has made in the capital markets. It reflects our commitment to expanding our bitcoin mining operations while continuing to achieve high operational efficiency and maintaining lower-than-average mining costs."

Gryphon management believes that membership in the Russell Microcap® Index membership is an important step for Gryphon, enabling automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes for one year, enhancing the visibility and attractiveness of GRYP to institutional investors and funds.

Comments from FTSE Russell

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, An LSEG Business, commented on the reconstitution process: "The annual reconstitution of the Russell Indexes is critical in maintaining their accuracy and relevance, reflecting the ongoing evolution of the U.S. economy and ensuring they effectively represent their designated market segments."

For detailed information about the Russell Microcap® Index and the reconstitution process, please visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation going into 2024 is independently certified as 100% renewable and the company is also pursuing a carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "think," "aim," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Gryphon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Gryphon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Gryphon. In addition, Gryphon cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024.

