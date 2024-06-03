Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences to Participate in the EPHMRA 2024 Annual Meeting

~ Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer, Invited to Serve on the Opening Panel at the EPHMRA 2024 Annual Conference ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid misuse, abuse and overdose, today announced that Geoff Birkett, the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, has been invited to present at the European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPHMRA) Annual Conference in London on June 24-27, 2024.

Geoff Birkett will participate in the EPHMRA opening panel discussion on Tuesday, June 25th titled "The Future of Healthcare Market Research". Additionally, Mr. Birkett will act as convenor of a key presentation titled, "Applying a human approach to strategy development - co-creating a roadmap for customer engagement" on Wednesday, June 26th.

Mr. Birkett has exquisite expertise in market research and commercialization. He is responsible for the development and launch of several groundbreaking medicines in the pain, addiction, and neuroscience areas. Currently, Mr. Birkett spearheads the efforts at Ensysce to prepare for the launch of the Company's lead product PF614, for severe pain, and the unique follow-on drug candidate, PF614-MPAR, the first opioid with oral overdose protection. Mr. Birkett's insight and experience has been key to advancing the Ensysce portfolio, designed to provide leading edge therapies for those who suffer from severe pain while reducing the confounding problems of prescription drug abuse and overdose.

"I am honored to have been asked to participate in the opening panel at the 2024 EPHMRA meeting and to provide a lead role in meaningful discussions during the event," said Mr. Birkett. "Insight is the bed rock of the development process and forms the critical link between patient needs and drug research strategy. The Pharmaceutical industry is changing in many ways and the discipline of gathering insight is vital to bringing novel medicines to patients in need."

EPHMRA is a professional organization for international healthcare research and insights professionals. Dedicated to excellence by driving high standards throughout the healthcare market research sector, EPHMRA develops, regulates and promotes data research and market analytics. Please find more information here.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

