Aldo Mazzaferro Joins Headwall Partners

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aldo Mazzaferro as Senior Advisor.









"We are excited to add Aldo Mazzaferro to the growing Headwall team," said Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Headwall, "Aldo has been an exceptionally successful equity research analyst in the steel and metals sector, having received consistent recognition over decades for the quality and accuracy of his research product. Perhaps more importantly, Aldo is widely known in the metals sector for his ever-present smile and positive attitude -- he is a friend to all and an adviser to many. We are delighted to have Aldo on our team!"

Aldo held significant equity research analyst positions at major Wall Street firms throughout his four-decade career covering the global steel and metals industry. He led the globally recognized steel research teams at Deutsche Bank for 12 years in the 1990s and at Goldman Sachs for eight years in the 2000s, during what was a historic period of industry restructuring and consolidation. He retired as Managing Director and Senior Analyst after seven years at Macquarie Capital (USA) in 2017. Aldo has since operated a research consulting practice focused on the steel & metals sector, has served on corporate boards, and is a partner in a real estate development firm. As a highly regarded equity research analyst, Aldo was six times named by Institutional Investor Magazine as an "All-Star" for his coverage of the steel sector and was four times awarded by The Wall Street Journal for his superior stock picking.

In 2008, seeking to join the industry he had long analyzed, Aldo left Goldman for Steel Development Company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Led by steel industry veteran John Correnti, Steel Development aimed to build and operate several rebar micro-mills and a larger flat roll mill, which ultimately became Big River Steel.

Aldo is a graduate of Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA, and received an MBA in Finance from Northeastern University in Boston.

About Headwall Partners

Headwall Partners is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity placements, restructurings, and other financial services to companies in the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall is led by veteran investment banker Peter J. Scott and has a team of experienced professionals with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm conducts its business in alliance with affiliate firms in order to augment Headwall's industry expertise with the specific product expertise of its affiliates. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com.

