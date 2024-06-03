Eva Live Inc.: GOAI and Domain Development Corp Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Revenue Growth

Partnership Expected to Contribute up to $8 Million to GOAI's Bottom Line in 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / GOAI, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, and Domain Development Corp (DDC), a premier digital development company, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at executing several innovative revenue-generating strategies. This collaboration is projected to significantly enhance GOAI's financial performance, contributing up to $8 million to its bottom line in 2024.

The partnership between GOAI and DDC is designed to harness the complementary strengths of both organizations, creating synergies that will drive market expansion, enhance product offerings, and explore new business opportunities. Key initiatives will focus on developing advanced AI-driven products, optimizing digital infrastructures, and implementing new business models to maximize revenue potential.

"We are excited to partner with Domain Development Corp," said David Boulette, CEO of GOAI. "This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy. By combining our expertise in artificial intelligence with DDC's prowess in digital development, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders. We expect this collaboration to have a profound positive impact on our financial performance this year."

Key components of the partnership include:

1. Collaborative Development: Joint efforts to create cutting-edge AI-driven products and services tailored to emerging market demands.

2. Enhanced Digital Solutions: Integration of advanced AI technologies into DDC's digital platforms to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

3. Revenue Optimization: Exploration and implementation of innovative business models and revenue streams to maximize profitability for both companies.

The partnership is effective immediately, with initial projects already underway. Clients and stakeholders can expect to see the first results of this collaboration in the coming months, with the anticipated financial benefits becoming evident by the end of the fiscal year.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming initiatives, please contact:

Media Contact:

Daryl Walser

Director

GOAI (https://eva.live)

Phone: 1.310.229.5981

Email: daryl@eva.live

About GOAI:

GOAI is a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, committed to delivering innovative AI products and services that drive business transformation and growth. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions, GOAI empowers organizations to harness the power of AI.

About Domain Development Corp:

Domain Development Corp (DDC) is a renowned digital development company, specializing in creating advanced digital solutions that enhance business performance. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, DDC provides comprehensive services that cater to the dynamic needs of today's digital landscape.

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com