ExaGrid completes Veeam S3 Object Storage verification program

VeeamON -ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, announced today during the annual VeeamON 2024 event that ExaGrid has achieved "Veeam Ready-Object" status, verifying that Veeam can write to ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage as an S3 object store target, as well as the capability to support Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 using S3 directly to ExaGrid. Veeam Software is the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery.

"ExaGrid continues to enhance its integration with Veeam, strengthening our partnership, and increasing the value that the combined solution of ExaGrid and Veeam provides to our customers," said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. "As the #1 global leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, Veeam values ExaGrid as one of our Technology Alliance partners. ExaGrid adding support of S3 and for Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 supports Veeam's mission to keep businesses running and continuing to enable cyber resilience for our 550,000 customers."

ExaGrid has already been recognized as a "Veeam Ready-Repository" for many years, and has offered advanced integration for Veeam users, supporting a number of Veeam features to optimize backup and restore performance, scalability, and longer-term retention due to advanced data deduplication, including: the integrated ExaGrid-Veeam Accelerated Data Mover and Veeam Fast Clone for fast synthetic fulls, restores and VM boots; full support of Veeam Scale-Out Backup Repository (SOBR) with ExaGrid's scale-out architecture; integration with Veeam SureBackup to perform recoverability testing; and ExaGrid's combined deduplication which further deduplicates Veeam deduplicated data by a factor of 7, providing storage (and cost) savings for longer-term retention; making the combined solution of ExaGrid and Veeam well suited for enterprise environments.

ExaGrid is a Diamond Sponsor of VeeamON 2024, held June 3-5 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and online. "We are also pleased to announce our newest integration with our key technology partner, Veeam. ExaGrid is an object store target for Veeam using the S3 protocol and now supports M365 backups direct from Veeam. ExaGrid has also earned 'Veeam Ready-Object' status, in addition to our 'Veeam Ready-Repository' for deduplication storage status, further solidifying our partnership and the value we offer to organizations who are looking for the best in data protection," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are very excited to announce this during VeeamON 2024, as a proud Diamond sponsor of this year's conference which is centered on the 'Radical Resilience' that Veeam provides to thousands of organizations worldwide."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603566078/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com