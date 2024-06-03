North Highland's NH360 Strategic Portfolio Management Platform helps organizations align business initiatives to company strategy

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was recognized in Forrester's report, The Forrester Wave: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2024. The report cites the firm's strong Enterprise Architecture (EA) capabilities via its NH360 Strategic Portfolio Management Platform.

According to the report, "[North Highland's] NH360 platform differentiates via solid business architecture capabilities, capability mapping and planning, and portfolio capabilities such as demand management. …North Highland is a strong choice for organizations that want to tackle business process and technology transformation."

"North Highland's robust 360 Strategic Portfolio Manager integrates strategy execution management and business EA best practices," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president and NH360 lead. "We believe inclusion in Forrester's report further emphasizes our expertise in helping clients create a dynamic blueprint of their business to effortlessly connect, align, and orchestrate all investments with strategies all while boosting business agility."

The Forrester Wave report identifies 12 top strategic portfolio management tool providers, including a 22-criterion evaluation of how each provider measures up, and helps portfolio management and EA professionals select the right one for their needs.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

