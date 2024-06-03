Cloudera, Inc.: Cloudera Makes Bold Bet on Strategic Acquisition of Verta's Operational AI Platform

Verta's world-renowned AI experts will join Cloudera to accelerate the path to enterprise AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the data company for trusted enterprise AI, announced today it has deepened its AI expertise with its acquisition of Verta's Operational AI Platform . The Verta team will join Cloudera's machine learning group, reporting to Chief Product Officer, Dipto Chakravarty.

With the addition of Verta, Cloudera has further solidified its position in the competitive AI landscape, acquiring world-renowned talent and technology in AI and ML. The Verta team will draw on their collective expertise to help drive Cloudera's AI roadmap and enable the company to effectively anticipate the needs of its global customer base.

"The future of data management is AI; they go hand-in-hand. Cloudera is acquiring Verta's Operational AI platform to strengthen our team and accelerate our operational AI capabilities," said Charles Sansbury, CEO, Cloudera. "We are moving quickly to provide our customers with the technologies they need to drive their data and AI initiatives, and we have no plans to slow down. This is the first of several strategic moves we expect to make as we extend our leadership in data and trusted enterprise AI."

In addition to providing significant AI expertise, Verta's hybrid and multi-cloud end-to-end AI platform will fuel Cloudera's ability to serve growing AI demand across its global user base. Founded on research conducted at MIT by Dr. Manasi Vartak, Verta's former CEO, and then further developed with Dr. Conrado Miranda, Verta's former CTO, Verta was a pioneer in model management, serving, and governance for predictive and generative AI (GenAI). It addresses one of the biggest hurdles in AI deployments by enabling organizations to effectively build, operationalize, monitor, secure, and scale models across the enterprise.

Verta's technology simplifies the process of turning datasets into custom retrieval-augmented generation applications, enabling any developer-no matter their level of machine learning expertise-to create and optimize business-ready large language models (LLMs). These features-along Verta's genAI workbench, model catalog, and AI governance tools-will enhance Cloudera's platform capabilities as it continues to deliver on the promise of enterprise AI for its global customer base.

"Good data breeds good models, which is why Verta's and Cloudera's technologies are a perfect match," said Vartak. "Cloudera has the most data under management compared to any other platform in the world, making it the clear choice to bring the vision for our innovations into reality. In lockstep with the Cloudera team, we can and will unlock the promise of organization-wide AI and enrich every user's journey from data to insights to action."

With 25% of the world's data under management, Cloudera is the only true hybrid open data lakehouse that brings analytics and AI to business data, on-premises and in multiple clouds, while providing unified governance and security. Cloudera's open data lakehouse is the foundation for building and deploying AI applications, including chatbots, document summarization, and code generation. Cloudera enables customers to manage data throughout its entire lifecycle, making it easy for them to use it with LLMs and achieve industry firsts or industry bests.

To learn more about the Cloudera platform and how it can turn AI hype into business reality for your organization, visit: www.cloudera.com/why-cloudera/enterprise-ai .

Jefferies LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Cloudera in connection with this transaction.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're the preferred data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Verta

Verta is the Operational AI company. Verta enables enterprises to achieve the high-velocity data science and real-time machine learning required for the next generation of AI-enabled intelligent systems and devices. With extensive experience in data science and operational ML at Google, Twitter and NVIDIA, Verta's founders established the company to fill a gap in tooling to operationalize ML. The Verta Operational AI Platform takes any ML model and instantaneously packages and delivers it using best-in-class DevOps support for CI/CD, operations and monitoring, while ensuring safe, reliable and scalable real-time AI deployments. Enterprises use Verta Model Catalog as their centralized control tower to manage machine learning assets throughout the ML lifecycle, from development, staging and production to archive. Gartner named Verta a 2022 Cool Vendor for "AI Core Technologies - Scaling AI in the Enterprise." Based in Menlo Park, California, Verta is backed by Intel Capital and General Catalyst. For more information go to www.verta.ai or follow @VertaAI.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495570/Cloudera_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloudera-makes-bold-bet-on-strategic-acquisition-of-vertas-operational-ai-platform-302161555.html