Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
03.06.24
13:27 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2024 | 14:10
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
June 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 1,750 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to persons participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 26, 2024.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 137,378.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


