Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG): Expo of Ideas in Hannover: more than 800 interactive exhibits for young technology enthusiasts - admission free

HANNOVER, Germany, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to the Expo of Ideas in Hannover between 8 and 16 June can look forward to more than 800 exhibits. This is the ninth time that the largest European event for young technology and science fans will take place at Hannover Exhibition Center.

Hannover Marketing & Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) is continuing its long-standing cooperation with the Expo of Ideas once again this year and launching a large-scale campaign to promote the central European event for young technology enthusiasts and future scientists.

As the marketing company for Hannover Region and its 21 local authorities, HMTG endeavours to present this location as a forward-looking, sustainable and dynamic economic and residential area.

The Expo of Ideas aims to provide motivation and career guidance for young people, to give them a firsthand idea of careers in the STEM/MINT professions and thus help them in their choice of career and future plans. It also showcases Hannover Region as a location that has immense potential for people with ambitions.

"Hannover Region has a lot to offer as an economic location: the various universities offer a large number of innovative and sustainable courses of study. Start-ups benefit from comprehensive business funding opportunities and numerous office sharing options. Moreover, Hannover is a dynamic metropolis that is attractive to up-and-coming talent. The Expo of Ideas delivers significant impetus for this forward-looking region," says Hans Nolte, HMTG Managing Director.

Experiment and have fun

The Expo of Ideas takes place every two years. This year it will have more exhibitors than ever, with 310 participants on an area of more than 110,000 square metres. The number of exhibits also breaks all records. More than 800 interactive exhibits are the backbone of the event and give a fascinating experience of the world of science and technology. The event will also feature workshops, stage acts and concerts. In other words, there is also plenty of room for the fun factor. Admission to the Expo of Ideas at Hannover Exhibition Center is free. For further information, visit www.hannover-living.de

Restaurants, nightlife, excursion recommendations and lots of information about what to see and do in Hannover is also available at www.hannover-living.de

HMTG helps visitors find accommodation at www.visit-hannover.com/hotels. This service is free of charge.

