Monogram Technologies Inc.: Monogram Technologies to Host Investor and Analyst Tour at its Headquarters in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, June 20th, 2024

Management to Showcase Product Demonstration of mBôs Precision Robotic Surgical System and mVision Technologies

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery, will host an investor and analyst day on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. CDT to 1:00 p.m. CDT at its cadaver lab and headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Monogram Chief Executive Officer Ben Sexson, Founder & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Douglas Unis, Chief Technology Officer Dr. Kamran Shamaei, and Chief Financial Officer Noel Knape will be joined by other senior management team members to provide an overview of the company's work to develop a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, Artificial Intelligence, and next-generation robotics.

Monogram is pushing hard on its commercial timeline, anticipating that Verification and Validation testing of its mBôs TKA System will be largely complete in Q2 of 2024, with an anticipated 510(k) submission to follow in the second half of 2024. Monogram has also engaged a Contract Research Organization to oversee mBôs robot clinical trial activities Outside the U.S. (OUS) and received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for verification test protocols and proposed clinical trial protocol on an OUS target population.

"We very much look forward to hosting this event and maximizing transparency as much as possible," said CEO Ben Sexson. "Given the valuable insights gained from ongoing demonstrations to our current and potential tier-1 partners, we are aiming to expand our outreach to engage a larger audience."

Immediately following the presentation and Q&A session, attendees will have the opportunity to tour Monogram's headquarters and cadaver lab. Investors and analysts who attend the tour will see a product demonstration of the mBôs Robotic Surgical System, a game-changing innovation in robotic orthopedics that aims to help advance the standard of care in orthopedic medicine. The mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants, which combine mVision AI and novel navigation methods.

Monogram recently reported its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 15, 2024, and hosted a First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Update Call.

Date & Time Agenda Thursday, June 20th, 2024 9:00 AM Arrival & Coffee 9:00 a.m. CDT to 1:00 p.m. CDT 9:30 AM Management Presentation and Q&A 10:45 AM Product Demonstration Location 12:15 PM Lunch & Investor 1x1's 3913 Todd Ln #307 1:00 PM Day Concludes Austin, TX 78744

Monogram is conveniently located 10 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

About Monogram Technologies Inc.

Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.

Monogram's mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.

Monogram has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants. Monogram currently plans to apply for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products in the second half of 2024. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products. Monogram cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability to obtain such clearances.

The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.

To learn more, visit www.monogramorthopedics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about the Company's business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

