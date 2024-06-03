Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
03.06.2024 | 14:38
Bussler & Co: Frederik Bussler Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Frederik Bussler, Owner at Bussler & Co, a leading New York marketing firm, has been accepted into Fast Company Executive Board, a vetted professional organization of company founders and senior executives passionate about technology and design.

Bussler was selected to join the community based on his proven expertise in marketing and AI, and delivering exceptional results for clients. As a member, Bussler joins industry-leading peers in technology, marketing, advertising, social impact, media, entertainment, corporate leadership, creative design, nonprofit, and social responsibility.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Fast Company Executive Board alongside so many accomplished business leaders," said Bussler. "The opportunity to connect, collaborate and share insights with this caliber of professionals is truly invaluable. I look forward to contributing my marketing expertise to the community discussions and learning from my esteemed peers to further enhance the innovative strategies and results we achieve for our clients at Bussler & Co."

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board members get access to a curated network of company founders and senior executives through the private online platform. They help one another solve business challenges, make connections, and share information through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights in bylined articles and Expert Panels on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, design, technology, and social impact.

Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and complimentary membership in EXEC-the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com

Media Contact

Organization: Bussler & Co
Contact Person: Frederik Bussler
Website: https://www.bussler.co
Email: frederik@bussler.co
City: New York
State: New York
Country: United States

SOURCE: Bussler & Co



View the original press release on accesswire.com

