Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Projects 50% Revenue Growth In Second Quarter of 2024 When Compared to First Quarter of 2024

Continued strong revenue growth from Environmental Services division with also a number of milestones achieved from its other portfolio holdings anchor strong second quarter (Q2) 2024 performance

Company also announces a further reduction of $675,000 of debt during Q2, 2024

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries is pleased to announce that the Company's estimated fiscal Q2 of 2024 revenue is tracking at over 50% revenue growth over Q1 of 2024. The Company is also pleased to announce continued strengthening of its balance sheet through the reduction of approximately $675,000 of debt during Q2 2024.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are thankful for our team's efforts to date, for not only achieving strong revenue growth, but also focusing on cost controls in the first half of 2024, resulting in the continued strengthening of the Company's fundamentals. Our low overhead business model is to focus on high value assets and continued realization of revenue growth so that we can either reinvest this additional capital in accretive projects, continue our stock buyback program, or start paying dividends once the market value of our common shares gets closer to what we feel is fair value. Today we believe the Company is undervalued based on a combination of factors, including the current composition of Royalty Management's portfolio of assets and operations, the strength of the Company's financials and cash flow generation, and the prospective growth in value of the portfolio, along with new investments on the horizon and under evaluation. As such, we will continue to utilize excess free cash flow to invest into both a variety of pipeline opportunities and into our current portfolio, including through our currently established stock repurchase program that acquires common shares from the public market. Our focus for the balance of this year will be on evaluating opportunities to expand revenue growth, which ultimately will fall to the bottom line given our unique business model and corporate cost structure."

The RMC Environmental Service's division benefits from the strong commercial, industrial, and residential growth in Indiana, resulting from new infrastructure and construction projects in the region. This robust growth is one of the current, primary drivers of revenue growth for this division of the Company.

Furthermore, one of the Company's portfolio holdings, Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (or "AML"), recently hosted a fireside chat with The War Below Author Ernest Scheyder and discuss the innovative approach on how they are solving rare earth magnet supply chain challenges we have in the United States. To watch the previous live event click here. Royalty Management has an investment in AML through a combination of convertible debt and a participation in a sponsored research program to which Royalty Management will receive a royalty on the sales and commercialization of products developed by AML from this research and development.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

