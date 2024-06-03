Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Receives Notice of Allowance for Additional Patent in Portfolio of Wildfire Mitigation Technologies

CEI Continues to Expand & Strengthen its I.P. Platform

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), today announced receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") for patent application No. 17/300,485 titled "End of Line Protection with Trip Signal Engaging", which is expected to be issued in the coming weeks and is in addition to the patents previously announced by the Company within its portfolio of wildfire mitigation technologies.

New Pending Patent

This prospective patent relates to 'end of line' for distribution line protection, using trip signal engagement and unique sensing methods. Conventionally, when distribution lines incur faults, the faults are detected and power is shut down based on overcurrent condition detection. There are automated mechanisms for resetting tripped circuit breakers to restore power that have historically relied only on those overcurrent conditions. When downed lines are inadvertently grounded, restoration of power (automatic resetting of the breakers) can cause live wire hazards, such as electrocution, fire, equipment damage, etc. Camber's patented technology is designed to prevent premature restoration and eliminate related hazards given its use of end of line multiple sensors and trip signals that prevent restoration (resetting of breakers) until abnormal conditions have been resolved. The pending patent will be issued to Viking Sentinel Technology, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc.

Patents in CEI's Wildfire Mitigation Portfolio

Technology owned by majority-owned subsidiaries of Camber is designed to be an integral component within existing grid protection systems, improving resiliency and reliability, eliminating the need for Public Safety Power Shutdown Programs, and significantly reducing the risk of fires and improving public safety.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented clean energy and carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent-pending proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Broken Conductor Protection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

