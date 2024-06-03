KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures. The acquisition will strengthen Stryker's offerings in the soft tissue fixation segment and highlights Stryker's commitment to providing differentiated solutions for ligament and tendon reconstruction.

Artelon's technologies complement and expand the current range of products available to Stryker's foot and ankle and sports medicine specialist customers. Its differentiated synthetic technology is designed to enhance biological and mechanical ligament and tendon reconstruction, with over 60,000 implantations worldwide. The acquisition will also allow Stryker to position itself more competitively in the foot and ankle and sports medicine segment with an innovative biomaterial technology that supports the healing of the patient's soft tissues.

"Artelon's proven product portfolio and differentiated offerings will enhance our ability to innovate and serve our customers," said Tim Lanier, president of Stryker's Trauma & Extremities division. "The addition of Artelon's products to our already robust foot and ankle and sports medicine product portfolios will fuel our goal of establishing comprehensive offerings for customers in these segments. We share a common dedication to integrity, quality, and advancing the knowledge of healthcare providers to achieve the best clinical outcomes and rebuild patients' lives."

This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Stryker and Artelon will continue to operate as separate entities and proceed with business as usual until the transaction closes.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

Frank Mastrangelo

Director, Communications, Trauma & Extremities

Frank.Mastrangelo@stryker.com