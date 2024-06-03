Athena Bitcoin Global Announces CFO Transition

Eyal Segal appointed as Interim CFO

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company), a leading international operator of bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions, today announced the appointment of Eyal Segal as Interim CFO, effective on May 28, 2024. Mr. Segal will succeed Tina Gregory, who has held this role since August 2022.

Matias Goldenhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Athena, said, "Eyal's extensive experience as a finance professional will help position Athena for growth while maintaining our focus on regulatory compliance and, ultimately, delivering shareholder value. We will leverage Eyal's vast finance and industry experience to ensure we capitalize on profitable partnership opportunities and drive growth."

Mr. Segal brings nearly 25 years of experience as a financial professional, focusing on high-tech industries such as optics and software. Mr. Segal most recently served as the CFO of Doroni Aerospace, an engineering firm designing a 2-seater eVTOL vehicle, since 2023. Before Doroni, Mr. Segal served in various executive financial roles at Teledyne FLIR between 2015 and 2022. Between 2015 and 2002, Mr. Segal worked in several Controller and Consultant roles across multiple industries. Before entering finance, Mr. Segal served six years with the Israeli defense forces. Mr. Segal is licensed as Certified Public Accountant in Israel and holds an MBA and B.A. in Accounting from Tel-Aviv University.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty US states and territories, and in 4 countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.comor follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA, 561 489 5315

MZ Group - MZ North America

ABIT@mzgroup.us

