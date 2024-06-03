Illumina, Inc.: Illumina appoints Everett Cunningham Chief Commercial Officer

Cunningham previously served as CCO for Exact Sciences and brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership across healthcare tech, life sciences, and pharma

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:?ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the appointment of Everett Cunningham as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective June 10.

Cunningham will be responsible for building, guiding, and managing the company's global commercial organization. He brings extensive commercial experience across the healthcare tech, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, Cunningham served as Chief Commercial Officer at Exact Sciences, where he oversaw the company's marketing, sales, and customer service functions. Prior to Exact Sciences, he held various senior leadership roles at Quest Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, and Pfizer, where he spent 21 years as a commercial leader.

Cunningham has a demonstrated track record of success in driving operational excellence, delivering top-line results, and expanding into new markets. He is known as a strong leader who has effectively led teams through transformational change to better serve customers.

"I am thrilled to welcome Everett to the Illumina leadership team as we work to deliver on Illumina's mission to improve human health by unlocking the power of the genome," said Jacob Thaysen, Illumina CEO. "He brings tremendous commercial leadership experience to the role, along with a passion for solving some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. I am looking forward to seeing all that he and our global commercial teams can do together, capitalizing on our leadership position in next generation sequencing, and delivering the products, services, and solutions that address customers' most pressing needs."

Cunningham will be relocating to San Diego. He succeeds Bas Verhoef, interim CCO and Head of Region, Europe, since January 2024. Verhoef will continue as Head of Region for Europe beginning June 10.

