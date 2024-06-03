Anzeige
WKN: A1409D | ISIN: US95040Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: HCW
Tradegate
03.06.24
15:58 Uhr
95,22 Euro
-0,34
-0,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
03.06.2024
Welltower Inc.: Welltower Raises 2024 Guidance and Issues Business Update

TOLEDO, Ohio, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has revised its 2024 outlook. The Company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders in a range of $4.05 - $4.17 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $4.02 - $4.15 per diluted share. Additional details regarding the Company's updated guidance and other recent developments are contained in the following Business Update presentation:

https://welltower.com/june2024-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
