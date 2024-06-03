MediciNova, Inc.: MediciNova Announces Data from Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma Patients at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2024

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova's collaborator, Gilbert Youssef, M.D. at Harvard Medical School, Attending Physician, Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital, presented new data and results of a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma (GBM) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting 2024 held May 31- June 4th in Chicago, IL.



The highlights of presentation entitled "Phase 1b/2a study evaluating the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and temozolomide (TMZ) in patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) (Abstract # 2016)" are as follows:

The clinical study enrolled a total of 62 patients, including 36 with newly diagnosed GBM patients and 26 with recurrent GBM.





The primary endpoints were safety and tolerability of MN-166 and TMZ combination treatment and the efficacy of combination treatment.





The recommended Phase 2-dose (R2PD) of MN-166 is 50 mg BID.





The combination of Temozolomide (TMZ) and MN-166 was safe and well tolerated. No unexpected adverse effects were observed in both new GBM and recurrent GBM patients. Most reported adverse events were Lymphopenia, Leukopenia, Thrombocytopenia and Neutropenia.





Progression Free Survival at 6 months (PFS6) was 44% (new GBM) and 31% (recurrent GBM), respectively. PFS6 in recurrent GBM was higher than historical control.





Median PFS was 8.7 months in new GBM and 2.4 months in recurrent GBM. Median Overall Survival (OS) was 21 months in new GBM and 8.6 months in recurrent GBM. Neither were higher than historical data.





Immunohistochemistry evaluation was performed for the patients whose pre-treatment tumor tissue samples were available from resected tumors at initial surgery or biopsy to evaluate MIF (macrophage migration inhibitory factor), pERK, Ki67, CD3, CD11b, and CD74



The intra-tumoral CD3 expression was significantly higher in the patients had disease progression within 5 months of treatment initiation compared to patients that had no disease progression over 5 months, whereas the expression of MIF, CD74 (MIF receptor), Ki67 (proliferation index), and CD11b (marker expressed on myeloid-derived suppressor cells and macrophages, among other cell types) were not different between these 2 subgroups of patients.



Preclinical data has shown improved survival with the combination of Ibudilast and PD-1 or PD-L1 antibody therapy compared to treatment with ibudilast alone or PD-1/PD-L1 antibody alone, suggesting a potential promising therapeutic benefit of this combination.



Kazuko Matsuda, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, "First, we wish to express our sincere thanks to the study participants, their familys, the investigators, and their staff for their dedication and courage to conduct and volunteer for this trial. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to present our positive safety and efficacy results from the clinical trial of MN-166 in the treatment of GBM at the most prestigious clinical oncology conference. GBM's rapid progression and resistance to therapy poses a serious challenge to the medical community. Evaluation of MN-166 (ibudilast) as an adjuvant therapy with TMZ in GBM patients was generally safe and well tolerated. For the PFS6 primary efficacy endpoint, recurrent GBM patients showed a higher PFS6 rate compared to most historical studies. Moreover, the preclinical studies data from 2 different research groups presented at this meeting support our postulation that adding MN-166 (ibudilast) to existing immunotherapy, i.e. anti-PD1 or anti-PD-L1, improves survival more than the individual therapies alone. We are eager to evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PD-L1 therapies in a future clinical trial."

About MN-166 (ibudilast)



MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and is also in development for glioblastoma, Long COVID, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) was evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova's lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in Long COVID and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a second Phase 2 trial in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is ongoing. MediciNova also has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

