Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Launches IQ Battery 5P in Canada

FREMONT, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it started shipping its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5P, in Canada. The IQ Battery 5P is a modular design with 5 kWh capacity and can be paired with the new IQ8 Microinverters to provide homeowners reliable electricity to use whenever they need it.



The new Enphase® Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 80 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

"Reliability and safety are two key criteria homeowners evaluate when choosing a home energy system," said Philip McNee, founder of Future Solar and Electric, an installer of Enphase products in Canada. "The Enphase Energy System equipped with the IQ Battery 5P is expertly crafted to deliver the utmost reliability, safety, and performance so homeowners can harness the power of the sun to power their lives."

The third-generation Enphase Energy Systems in Canada also include IQ8 Microinverters, which are designed to help maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes to support higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The IQ8 Series Microinverters includes IQ8HC, which features a peak output AC power of 384 W and is designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 540 W DC. A complete Enphase Energy System includes the IQ® Gateway, which should always be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase App monitoring platform. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and industry-leading limited warranties for both solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year limited warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in Canada.

"With Enphase's technology, we can help homeowners switch to renewable, uninterrupted electricity," said Stephen Vezina, owner of TreeTop Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Canada. "Enphase's modular battery design makes it a versatile product to outfit a variety of solar systems."

"Our expansion into the Canadian market with the IQ Battery 5P is another important milestone for Enphase as we continue to grow our footprint across the globe," said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Our latest battery technology is designed to deliver maximum power and energy efficiency, ensuring that Canadian households have access to clean, renewable energy whenever they need it."

Enphase expects to introduce more sophisticated energy management software for its solar-plus-battery systems in 2024 as Canada continues the rapid shift toward electrification with electric vehicles, heat pumps, and more. The Enphase Energy System software can help manage this complexity by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to forecast and optimize home energy needs.

For more information about the IQ Battery 5P in Canada, please visit the Enphase documentation center website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 75 million microinverters, and over 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase Energy's products in Canada; and the timing of new software for its solar plus battery systems in 2024. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

