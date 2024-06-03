Molecular Templates, Inc. Provides Interim Update

Continued monotherapy activity in solid tumors with MT-6402 (PD-L1-targeting ETB) in checkpoint-experienced patients.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, "Molecular Templates," or "MTEM"), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics with unique mechanisms of action (engineered toxin bodies or "ETBs") for cancer and immune-mediated disease, today provided an update on its clinical-stage programs.

Eric Poma, PhD., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of MTEM, stated, "ETBs are a potentially powerful therapeutic approach to selectively depleting immunosuppressive cells in oncology or eliminating self-reacting immune cells in severe immune-mediated diseases. The monotherapy activity we see with MT-6402 in relapsed/refractory solid tumor patients, and the clinical and ex vivo depletion of CD38+ immune cells seen with MT-0169 at well-tolerated doses underscore the potential of this platform across multiple diseases."

Company Pipeline Highlights

MT-6402 (PD-L1-targeting ETB)

Promising Single-Agent Activity : MT-6402 has shown monotherapy activity in heavily pre-treated patients who had previously progressed or were refractory to immuno-oncology therapy.

: MTEM had previously reported that nine patients (seven evaluable) with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma ("HNSCC") had been treated in the Phase 1 dose escalation. Two heavily pre-treated patients with low PD-L1 expressing squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (HNSCC) had achieved partial responses with MT-6402 monotherapy. These patients remain in response and in good clinical condition, continuing treatment in cycles 21 and 12 (one cycle = 4 weeks), respectively. In addition, four of the HNSCC patients treated with MT-6402 had stable disease with two showing tumor reduction. All patients with tumor responses or tumor reduction had low PD-L1 expression (=20% CPS). New Lung Cancer Response : An unconfirmed partial response was observed in a non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") patient with high PD-L1 expression in the Phase 1b monotherapy dose expansion study in solid tumor patients with high PD-L1 tumor expression (TPS=50%). The patient achieved a partial response at the end of cycle 8 following sustained tumor reduction in prior assessments. A PET scan in cycle 8 showed no indications of active metastatic disease. This patient had previously progressed on chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and checkpoint therapy, including progression within six months on pembrolizumab + ramucirumab, before enrolling in the study. Three other NSCLC patients with high PD-L1 expression have been dosed in the Phase 1b expansion study. Two of these patients had progressive disease and one passed away from COVID and was not evaluable.

: To date, MT-6402 appears to be generally well-tolerated, with no drug-related adverse events exceeding grade 3. Ongoing Enrollment: MTEM continues to enroll HNSCC patients with low PD-L1 expression (1-49%) and patients with solid tumors with high PD-L1 expression (=50%).



MT-0169 (CD38-targeting ETB)

Clinical proof-of-concept supports the elimination of CD38+ cells in immune-mediated disease. Recent clinical data with CD38 antibodies have demonstrated the therapeutic potential of CD38+ immune cell clearance in several immune-mediated diseases. Despite these promising early data, a more potent mechanism of CD38+ immune cell depletion may provide greater clinical benefit.

Recent clinical data with CD38 antibodies have demonstrated the therapeutic potential of CD38+ immune cell clearance in several immune-mediated diseases. Despite these promising early data, a more potent mechanism of CD38+ immune cell depletion may provide greater clinical benefit. Potent and unique mechanism of action. MT-0169 is designed to destroy CD38+ tumor or immune cells through internalization of CD38 and cell destruction via a novel mechanism of action (enzymatic ribosomal destruction and ER stress). In ex vivo cell kill assays, MT-0169 shows potency against plasma cells with IC 50 activity in the picomolar or femtomolar range. Plasma cells are exceptionally sensitive to ER stress, making them uniquely susceptible to the MT-0169 mechanism of action. MT-0169 also shows potent activity against T-cells that express low levels of CD38. HLA-DR CD38+ T-cells have been implicated in many immune-mediated diseases.

MT-0169 is designed to destroy CD38+ tumor or immune cells through internalization of CD38 and cell destruction via a novel mechanism of action (enzymatic ribosomal destruction and ER stress). In ex vivo cell kill assays, MT-0169 shows potency against plasma cells with IC activity in the picomolar or femtomolar range. Plasma cells are exceptionally sensitive to ER stress, making them uniquely susceptible to the MT-0169 mechanism of action. MT-0169 also shows potent activity against T-cells that express low levels of CD38. HLA-DR CD38+ T-cells have been implicated in many immune-mediated diseases. Overcoming antibody resistance. The unique mechanism of action of MT-0169 and its lack of an Fc domain may avoid resistance mechanisms seen with CD38 antibodies like receptor downregulation or trogocytosis while allowing for combination approaches with FcRn-targeting therapies.

The unique mechanism of action of MT-0169 and its lack of an Fc domain may avoid resistance mechanisms seen with CD38 antibodies like receptor downregulation or trogocytosis while allowing for combination approaches with FcRn-targeting therapies. Clinical proof-of-concept with MT-0169. MTEM's Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma dosed at 5, 10, or 15 mcg/kg showed potent depletion of CD38+ immune cells with no drug-related adverse events of grade 3 or higher noted in these patients.

MTEM's Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma dosed at 5, 10, or 15 mcg/kg showed potent depletion of CD38+ immune cells with no drug-related adverse events of grade 3 or higher noted in these patients. Planned clinical development with MT-0169. MTEM will continue to develop MT-0169 in hematology and is evaluating the potential of MT-0169 in severe immune-mediated diseases.



MT-8421 (CTLA-4 ETB)

Tumor microenvironment dismantling. MT-8421 is designed to potently destroy CTLA4+ Tregs, alleviating immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment.

MT-8421 is designed to potently destroy CTLA4+ Tregs, alleviating immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. Pharmacodynamic effects observed early Phase 1 dose escalation. Three patients were dosed in the first cohort of the Phase 1 study at 32 mcg/kg. No drug-related adverse events of grade 3 or higher were observed. One patient had disease progression at the end of cycle 2. Two patients have stable disease and remain on study at cycle 8 and cycle 7, respectively (one cycle = four weeks). The two patients in stable disease showed peripheral depletion of Tregs and significant elevations in IL-2 while on therapy. One of the patients has a notable decrease in ctDNA.

Three patients were dosed in the first cohort of the Phase 1 study at 32 mcg/kg. No drug-related adverse events of grade 3 or higher were observed. One patient had disease progression at the end of cycle 2. Two patients have stable disease and remain on study at cycle 8 and cycle 7, respectively (one cycle = four weeks). The two patients in stable disease showed peripheral depletion of Tregs and significant elevations in IL-2 while on therapy. One of the patients has a notable decrease in ctDNA. Dose escalation continues. Enrollment is on-going in the second cohort of 48 mcg/kg for the Phase 1 study of MT-8421.



About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

