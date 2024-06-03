Onramp Hires Mark Connors as Managing Director, Head of Global Macro Strategy to Accelerate Bitcoin Institutional Adoption

Mark will lead Onramp's plans to accelerate the institutional adoption of Bitcoin and advance its increasingly relevant role in solving the growing list of challenges across traditional portfolios.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Onramp, a Bitcoin financial services platform, proudly announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Mark Connors as Managing Director, Head of Global Macro Strategy. He joins us from Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ, where he was the Director of Research and a member of the investment team.

Mark's role at Onramp will encompass various firm initiatives across market research, data analysis, and institutional sales. From a sales perspective, Mark will focus his efforts on highlighting the advantages of the Onramp Bitcoin Trust (both US & Cayman vehicles) relative to ETF structures, and catalyzing Multi-Institution Custody as the global industry standard for securing Bitcoin allocations.

Mark brings 35 years of experience in liquid markets across the capital stack as a portfolio and risk management practitioner. His expertise will help Onramp communicate the growing importance of secure, redundant, and trust-minimized Bitcoin custody for institutions and private clients. Prior to his tenure at 3iQ, Mark was the Global Head of Portfolio and Risk Advisory at Credit Suisse. His extensive background includes senior roles at Diamondback Capital and Strategic Value Partners, along with co-founding Maystone Partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Connors to Onramp. His vast experience and deep understanding of global macroeconomic trends will be invaluable as we continue to advocate that Bitcoin should be a part of every portfolio, including pensions, retirement accounts, investment accounts, and more. Mark's insights and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to advance superior custodial solutions which leverage Bitcoin's native properties. His vast network and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our team and drive our growth worldwide," said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp.

"My experience as both an investment professional and a counterparty credit risk practitioner has shown me that unlocking Bitcoin's long-term potential begins with the purchase, but that's just the start. The true key lies in a custody solution with integrity-one that consistently performs regardless of circumstances. Although Wall Street firms and bitcoin exchanges have developed products to meet client needs, recurring failures and security breaches remind us of the constant risk around single points of failure," said Mark Connors, Managing Director and Head of Global Macro Strategy, at Onramp.

Under Mark's leadership, Onramp plans to accelerate the institutional adoption of Bitcoin and advance its increasingly relevant role in solving the growing list of challenges across traditional portfolios. Importantly, Mark will help individuals and allocators alike recognize the merit of Onramp's Multi-Institution Custody solution, with a focus on establishing the properties of the Onramp Bitcoin Trust as the market standard.

