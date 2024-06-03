SAM Technology Unveils Revolutionary 'AutoPilot' Feature at AICPA ENGAGE 2024 in Las Vegas

Experience the Future of Accountancy with AutoPilot: Revolutionizing CPA Succession Planning Through Advanced Automation at AICPA ENGAGE 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / SAM Technology is proud to announce the launch of "AutoPilot," a groundbreaking feature set to redefine the landscape of CPA succession planning. Attendees of AICPA ENGAGE 2024, held from June 2-6 in Las Vegas, will be the first to get an exclusive look at this innovative advancement.





Time = Money

SAM brings efficiency to CPA and EA firms, also paving a way to a more profitable succession.





AutoPilot leverages SAM Technology's cutting-edge platform, advanced automation, and an extensive network of US-based SAM preparers to transform the traditional CPA and EA firm model. This feature commoditizes CPA firms, creating a unique annuity system that continuously pays firm owners while ensuring their work is efficiently managed through automation.

"AutoPilot is more than just a feature; it's the future of accountancy," said Mark Kubinski, CEO, SAM Technology. "By breaking the conventional molds and introducing a new evolution in CPA succession planning, we are empowering firm owners with unprecedented levels of efficiency and profitability."

SAM Technology's presence at AICPA ENGAGE 2024 marks its first major public conference, highlighting the company's commitment to pioneering the future of accountancy. The AutoPilot feature represents a significant step forward in automating routine tasks, optimizing workflows, and providing firm owners with a reliable income stream, even as they transition out of active practice.

Conference attendees are invited to visit SAM Technology's booth for a comprehensive demonstration of AutoPilot and to meet with the SAM team to learn more about how this revolutionary feature can benefit their firms.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Meschi

Director of Marketing

SAM Technology

Phone: 855-726-1065

Email: info@mysamadmin.com

Website: https://www.mysamcloud.com

About SAM Technology

SAM Technology is at the forefront of innovation in the accountancy sector, dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and profitability of CPA and EA firms. Through advanced automation and a robust network of US-based preparers, SAM Technology provides comprehensive solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the accounting profession.





