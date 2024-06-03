2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Celebrates National Homeownership Month and Continuing Growth With Enhanced Client Experiences

2-10 Offers Strategies to Improve the Experience of Homeownership

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is leading the celebration of National Homeownership Month by offering enhanced homeownership experiences to clients and prospects.





National Homeownership Month

Improving the Experience of Homeownership





"Our north star is to improve the quality of housing and the experience of homeownership," said 2-10's CEO Ryan O'Hara. "In doing so, we continue to invest in the development of powerful solutions for home builders, real estate agents and homeowners."

Americans have celebrated National Homeownership Month in June since 2002. 2-10 is leading the celebration throughout the structural warranty and home service plan industries by highlighting the value 2-10's product offerings provide, including:

2-10 NewHome Care for home builders

Risk management strategies for real estate agents

Value-added programs and discounts for current 2-10 Members

Being named the Most Trusted Home Warranty Company of 2024 by Best Company

"We are excited to leverage 2-10 NewHome Care because providing outstanding post-closing experiences is crucial to our success," said President of Scott Communities Scott Robson. "We've used 2-10's Front Line Warranty Service for years, and accessing an enhanced version of that program makes it clear that 2-10's dedication to their clients is unmatched, which is why we're thrilled to take part in the celebration of National Homeownership Month with them."

In addition to 2-10's industry-leading New Home Warranty Program, 2-10 is offering solutions to home buyers and home sellers to enhance their experiences.

"National Homeownership Month is the perfect time to showcase how far we go to protect our clients' transactions by offering 2-10's powerful coverage," said President of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Denise Kinney. "We're proud to work with 2-10 to give our buyers and sellers the peace of mind and protection they deserve."

"We're thrilled to have been named the Most Trusted Home Warranty Company of 2024 by Best Company," said Vice President of Marketing Keith Nyhouse. "2-10 is dedicated to providing our Members with tremendous customer experiences via our warranty solutions and access to discounts on Whirlpool and GE appliances, ADT home security via our partnership with SafeStreets and home management solutions through the vipHome.app."

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with our complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.





Contact Information

Mark Plumb

Marketing Manager

mplumb@2-10.com

720.747.6142





SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View the original press release on newswire.com.