PharmaNest to Present Seven Digital Pathology and AI Communications and Abstracts at the International Liver Congress - EASL 2024, Including Analytical and Clinical Validation

PharmaNest, a leader in high-resolution, single-fiber quantitative Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence, showcases the performance of its FibroNest Ph-FCS digital biomarker for quantifying fibrosis severity and its clinical utility in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for patients with Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH).

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / PharmaNest Inc., a leader in high-resolution quantitative Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence, announces today that it will present, alongside its collaborators, seven abstracts at this year's International Liver Congress - EASL in Milan, Italy, June 5-8, 2024. The abstracts highlight the utility and performance of its FibroNest Ph-FCS digital pathology biomarker for quantifying fibrosis severity and its clinical utility in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for patients with Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH).

PharmaNest Inc.

FibroNest is the first multivendor, high-resolution, single-fiber digital pathology quantitative image analysis platform for assessing the severity and progression of fibrosis and inflammation in MASH. Presentations include results from the analytical validation of the fibrosis biomarker, focusing on accuracy, reproducibility, repeatability, and intra-liver variability. Additionally, the presentations will demonstrate the biomarker's sensitivity to detect changes and regression of fibrosis in patients with MASH following bariatric surgery, a well-known and efficacious intervention.

Additional oral and poster presentations will describe the utility of the FibroNest method in screening for anti-fibrotic compounds and evaluating complex phenotypes of fibrosis in the extracellular matrix, along with their relationship to intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

"The automated high-resolution quantification of the phenotype of fibrosis severity from the same slides reviewed by pathologists offers a robust and scalable method to generate continuous digital biomarkers that resolve faint changes in fibrosis severity, account for the efficacy of an intervention, and predict liver-related clinical events," said Mathieu Petitjean, Ph.D., CEO and founder of PharmaNest. "Because the approach is fully quantitative and not based on existing staging or grading paradigms, it can be used throughout the drug discovery and development process and across etiologies of fibrosis."

Communications will take place on the following schedule:

Wednesday, June 5, 2024: (OS-026-YI) Functional role of CD44+ cancer stem cells in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with Dr. Paula Cantallops Vila at Institut d'Investigacions biome`diques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Barcelona, Spain.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024: (WED-262) AI-assisted, quantitative digital pathology-based continuous fibrosis scores perform better than conventional pathology in documenting fibrosis reduction in collaboration with Pr. Vald Ratziu.

Thursday, June 6, 2024: (THU-278) Digital pathology with artificial intelligence analysis provides insight to the efficacy of antifibrotic compounds in human 3D MASH model in collaboration with InSphero AG.

Thursday, June 6, 2024: (THU-282) Evaluation of performance of a cellular profiling technique for quantification of inflammation and steatosis in liver biopsies of patients with MASH.

Thursday, June 6, 2024: (THU-298) Evaluation of performance of AI digital pathology on the reproducibility and repeatability of fibrosis phenotyping in MASH liver biopsies

Thursday, June 6, 2024: (THU-305) Evaluation of the performance of AI digital pathology method (FibroNest) on subsections of biopsies to assess performance variability due to region selection.

Friday, June 7, 2024: (FRI-225) Novel digital pathology adequacy score benchmarks the performance of pre-analytical method for digital pathology and AI end-to-end tissue assays.

These abstracts will be available on the PharmaNest website at the end of the week at fibronest.com/science.

Contact Information:

Mathieu Petitjean

CEO

info@pharmanest.com

(609) 375 2003

SOURCE: PharmaNest, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.