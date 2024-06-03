PowerPhone Expands Integration Capabilities With SmartCOP's Computer Aided Dispatch System

PowerPhone announces their integration with SmartCOP's SmartCAD with Total Response 911 protocol software. This integration gives PSAPs using SmartCAD a seamless and unparalleled flow of information between the two systems, allowing for call takers to dispatch emergency responses quickly and efficiently.

MADISON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / PowerPhone, a leading provider of 911 protocol software, is pleased to announce the integration of SmartCOP into its suite of CAD partners. This partnership further highlights PowerPhone's commitment to providing smart and efficient solutions for 911 centers across the country.

Designed to be seamless, the integration between PowerPhone's Total Response 911 protocol software and SmartCOP allows PSAPs to benefit from the combined capabilities of both systems without any disruptions to their workflow.

SmartCOP's CAD system SmartCAD, is renowned for its ability to cater to multiple jurisdictions and disciplines within public safety, including law enforcement, fire, EMS, and other agencies. Its advanced features and user-friendly interface make it a valuable addition to PowerPhone's growing list of integrated CAD partners.

Greg Sheehan, Vice President of Product at PowerPhone, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "This partnership streamlines the flow of information between the two systems. With Total Response guiding call takers through over 80 different complaint types, 911 centers using SmartCAD in conjunction with our system can expect improved operational efficiency and better response outcomes."

"At SmartCOP, we're dedicated to empowering dispatch centers with cutting-edge solutions that prioritize efficiency and accuracy. Total Response seamlessly integrates into SmartCAD, offering dispatchers a game-changing tool to ensure consistency in gathering crucial information during emergency calls," says Shane Lincke, Vice President Product Strategy at SmartCOP. "This integration isn't just a great addition - it's a vital asset for dispatch centers committed to delivering top-tier service and safeguarding their communities."

"The integration enables 911 centers using SmartCAD and Total Response to access critical information and resources more efficiently, ultimately improving their ability to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. With the transfer of critical details gathered from SmartCOP's CAD, call takers and on-scene responders are given unrivaled insight into scene conditions before their arrival," continues Sheehan. "Our goal is to help 911 PSAPs keep everyone as safe as possible by capturing information as thoroughly and quickly as possible."

With the addition of SmartCOP, PowerPhone now has nearly 50 integrated CAD partners. The company remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower 911 centers to deliver the highest level of service to their communities, every call, every time.

For more information about PowerPhone and its integrated partners, visit www.powerphone.com

For more information about SmartCOP, visit www.smartcop.com.

