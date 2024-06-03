Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company and Progressive Planet (PP) have entered into a new Amended and Restated Mining Operations and Option Agreement. PP is currently making payments of $31,000 per quarter to increase its Bromley Creek Zeolite Mine ownership. The new Agreements involves PP making two final quarterly payments. Relatedly, International Zeolite and PP have agreed to terminate their option agreement for the Sun Group Zeolite Mineral Claims. PP's existing 2.5% ownership in the Sun Group will be converted to an incremental 2.5% ownership in Bromley Creek. After making the two final quarterly payments required on the Bromley Creek Mine and the transfer of the 2.5%, PP will have a stake of 31% of the Bromley Creek Mine. Progressive Planet will remain the operator of the Bromley Creek Mine.

"Bromley Creek Mine is a superb zeolite source, and we have no intention of selling or reducing our current 31% interest," said Steve Harpur, CEO PP. Under the terms of the amended agreement International Zeolite and PP have agreed to meet regularly to determine sales strategy and identify potential customers.

Ray Paquette, CEO International Zeolite states, "resuming a 100% ownership in the Company's Sun Group Mineral Claims represents a tremendous opportunity for future development."

