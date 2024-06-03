CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax recognized as leading solution

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, announces that its CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution has been recognized as Best Financial Management Solution at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards.

The CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax solution supports finance and tax leaders in multinational companies to prepare for and manage the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) BEPS Pillar Two reporting requirements. This solution streamlines BEPS Pillar Two reporting requirements for multinational corporations by automating and integrating critical processes. It facilitates efficient data collection, top-up tax calculations, and reporting, all while ensuring alignment with finance and financial consolidation.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President General Manager, Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, said: "There is now a critical need for multinational companies to meet and manage the complex global requirements related to BEPS Pillar Two. Our CCH Tagetik Global Minimum Tax expert solution enables CFOs and tax leaders to collect, aggregate and analyze fragmented data. It supports the end-to-end group tax reporting process, providing vital insights for tax strategy planning. We are delighted to have been recognized as providing the leading financial management solution."

The Software Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner Celebration. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert Judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

