Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) (the "Colibri" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "2CO1".

The Company intends to introduce European investors to its high potential precious metals exploration projects which includes the 49% owned Pilar Gold & Silver Project, and its 100% owned EP Gold Project.

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers (behind only the NASDAQ and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The electronic trading platform of the FSE, XETRA, has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs.

Pilar Drilling Update

The Pilar Gold & Silver Project is still presently being drill tested (Phase IV Drilling) by the 51% majority owners Tocvan Ventures (Colibri owns 49%). To date, over 2,200 metres have been completed in 20 drillholes. Results for nine drillholes have been release to date. Two holes returned the best to date results outside of the Main Zone trend, returning 56.4 metres of 1.0 g/t Au and 42.7 metres of 1.0 g/t Au from the 4-T and North Hill trends respectively. Both intersects were encountered near surface and are considered significant step outs (over 300 metres). Results for six drillholes are pending analysis and release. Samples for ongoing holes are delivered to the laboratory for geochemical analysis on a weekly basis.

The recent highlighted results open Pilar's deposit expansion opportunities. A NI 43-101 complaint resource estimate, which will incorporate results from the current drill program and historical drilling programs, is expected to be completed for Pilar in Q4 2024.

To review the results of the Phase IV program to date please refer to the News tab on our website: www.colibriresource.com/news.

Mezquite Project

The Company has made the decision to return the Mezquite project claim in the Tepoca area of the Sierra Madre to the original vendor and cancelling the corresponding long term convertible debt. By returning the project to the vendor, Colibri will significantly reduce its long-term liabilities.

Colibri will continue to hold its interests in the very promising Diamante and Jackie projects, which lie in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of Sonora.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company holds four high potential precious metal projects: 1) 100% of EP Gold Project in the significant Caborca Gold Belt which has delivered highly encouraging exploration results and is surround by Mexico's second largest major producer of gold on four sides, 2) 49% Ownership of the Pilar Gold & Silver Project which is believed to hold the potential to be a near term producing mine, and 3) two highly prospective interests in the Sierra Madre (Diamante Gold & Silver Project and Jackie Gold & Silver Project).

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Ian McGavney, President, CEO and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, ianmcgavney@colibriresource.com

