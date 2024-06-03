Focus Universal Inc. to Attend the IoT Tech Expo North America 2024

ONTARIO, CA AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced that it will participate in the IoT Tech Expo North America 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA from June 5-6, 2024.

The IoT Tech Expo North America 2024 is one of the leading global IoT event series in the industry to explore the future of enterprise technology. The event will bring together key industries from across the globe for two days of top-level content and discussion across 7 co-located events covering IoT, Cyber Security & Cloud, Edge Computing, AI and Big Data, Unified Communications and Digital Transformation. Attendees for the event include CTOs, CIOs, CEOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, and VCs. The IoT Tech Expo will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 650 exhibitors and provide insight from over 550 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences. Additionally, the expo will exploring the latest innovations within the Internet of Things and covering the impact it has on many industries including manufacturing, transport, supply chain, logistics, automotive, construction, government, energy, utilities, insurance, healthcare, and retail.

Irving Kau, CFO of Focus Universal Inc. commented, "We look forward to participating in this premiere event that spotlights our key strength in the area of IoT and enterprise technology. This expo will provide us the opportunity to network with key industry leaders and to introduce our patented hardware and software design technologies for IoT to a wider audience and demonstrate how our leading technologies can have a transformational impact on several industries and markets, such as, water treatment, agriculture, aquaculture, beverage production and electric power technology."

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

