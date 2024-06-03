NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Kemira, Metsä Board and Nokian Tyres (191/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3), Metsä Board Oyj ser. B (METSB3), and Nokian Tyres Oyj (NRE1V3) after 19.30 (CET), June 10, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol KRA1V3 KEMIRA METSB3 METSB NRE1V3 TYRES The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on June 10, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1226930