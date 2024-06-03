Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 15:58
105 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Kemira, Metsä Board and Nokian Tyres (191/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3), Metsä Board Oyj ser. B (METSB3),
and Nokian Tyres Oyj (NRE1V3) after 19.30 (CET), June 10, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              KRA1V3                 KEMIRA

              METSB3                 METSB

              NRE1V3                 TYRES



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on June 10, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1226930
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
