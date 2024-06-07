Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893079 | ISIN: FI0009004824 | Ticker-Symbol: KEM
Tradegate
07.06.24
13:00 Uhr
22,000 Euro
+0,280
+1,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,24022,44018:19
22,26022,42018:07
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2024 16:10 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Kemira and Nokian Tyres (191/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

 NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular
and gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) and Nokian Tyres Oyj (NRE1V3)
after 19.30 (CET), June 10, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              KRA1V3                 KEMIRA

              NRE1V3                   TYRES



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on June 10, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227738
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.