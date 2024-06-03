Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
WKN: 881050 | ISIN: FI0009003727 | Ticker-Symbol: MTA
Tradegate
03.06.24
10:56 Uhr
19,475 Euro
+0,140
+0,72 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 15:58
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Outokumpu, Wärtsilä and YIT (192/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return forwards in Outokumpu Oyj (OUT1V3), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRT1V3), and
YIT Oyj (YTY1V3) after 19.30 (CET), June 12, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              OUT1V3                 OUT

              WRT1V3                WRT

              YTY1V3                 YIT



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on June 12, 2024. 

 For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1226933
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
