NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Outokumpu, Wärtsilä and YIT (192/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and gross return forwards in Outokumpu Oyj (OUT1V3), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRT1V3), and YIT Oyj (YTY1V3) after 19.30 (CET), June 12, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol OUT1V3 OUT WRT1V3 WRT YTY1V3 YIT The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on June 12, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1226933