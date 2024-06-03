Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Launch of TheAlley.io

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the launch of TheAlley.io.

Launch Date and Time: June 3, 2024, at 10 PM Mountain Time

Key Features of TheAlley.io:

• Crypto Bot for Token Research: Offers analysis of top-tier tokens and a robust alt-coin algorithm.

• Resource Center: Connects industry professionals with TheAlley.io users.

• Tested Trading Bots: Compatible with DEX and CEX platforms.

• Global Crypto Acceptance Database: Lists companies worldwide that accept crypto as a payment method.

• Tokens Message Boards: Allows users to discuss specific token projects.

• Crypto Calendar: Includes events, launches, new listings, swaps, airdrops, and migrations.

According to the Company, TheAlley.io is designed to empower the crypto community by providing resources to make informed decisions about specific projects. NSAV has compiled a database of over 15,000 crypto projects across multiple networks, offering detailed information on the projects, their development teams, liquidity, exchanges, and usability. Additionally, the platform includes a database of over 28,000 companies globally that accept crypto as a payment method, representing more than 6 million physical locations. Users can connect directly with merchants via TheAlley.io search portal to shop and pay for goods and services.

The company further announced that the order book launch for the recently announced RTB token will take place on June 6, 2024, at 5 PM Mountain Time.

About RTB Token: The DeWeb/BBS platform has been rebranded to Roundtable (representing major media and big-brand influencers and journalists operating on a single platform), following approval from the DAO, and BBS to RTB, which is the simplified token brand, ticker symbol and acronym. Together, the two experienced teams have combined the best of both worlds, world-class Web3 with world-class media distribution, operations, monetization and major media brands.

NSAV released the following statement, "We see research, connectivity, and community as essential needs in the crypto sector. With our growing user base exceeding 4 million on the NSAVx.com exchange, we are launching several resource applications to enhance the value proposition of becoming an exchange member. The tools provided on TheAlley.io integrate with our product base, including NSAVpay, Swopx.io, and Airdropx.co. By creating a central hub for crypto enthusiasts to communicate about specific token projects, we believe this will not only increase awareness about the projects but also the industry as a whole."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

