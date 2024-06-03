Essential Education Releases GED Academy for the GED Test in Spanish

CORVALLIS, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Today, Essential Education, the Premier Partner of the GED® Testing Service, announced its new course, GED Academy® for the GED® Test in Spanish. This exciting course delivers the same award-winning features adult educators and students know and trust and is 100% aligned with the GED test in Spanish.

"Our mission at Essential Education is to change as many lives as we can through adult education. An important step to support our mission was to help Spanish-speaking students pass the GED in Spanish," said Dannielle Doyle, President of Essential Education. "We want to make teaching easier for educators and learning easier for students - and now, with our new GED Academy for the GED Test in Spanish, we're able to assist even more program administrators, instructors, and students in the adult education space."

GED Academy for the GED Test in Spanish was developed by academic curriculum designers who are fluent in Spanish, so learners can benefit from content that is culturally relevant and linguistically appropriate. Through Essential Education's platform, a virtual tutor delivers lessons, requiring minimal involvement from the instructor. Lessons are contextualized to ensure adult learners are well-prepared for the specific requirements of the GED test in Spanish. The adaptive learning system tracks student progress individually and identifies exactly what they need to work on to become test-ready quickly. Teachers have access to the student data to bring them personalized instruction in an interactive and engaging online learning environment. The result is that each student is guided carefully through the exact pathway they need to pass the GED test in Spanish.

Miguel Rojo, an Instructional Designer at Essential Education with a PH.D. in Spanish Education, led the charge to build the new GED Academy for the GED Test in Spanish. "The language barrier presents a significant challenge for Spanish-speaking students. GED Academy for the GED Test in Spanish is an entirely new course that caters to the unique needs of these students. Lessons are specific to the Spanish reading and language skills they need to master to pass the GED test in Spanish and earn their high school equivalency diplomas," Miguel said.

To learn more about GED Academy for the GED Test in Spanish, schedule a demo with your dedicated representative.

