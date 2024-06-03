TouchSource Acquires Healthcare Business and Patient Room Network From True Sync Media

TouchSource Acquires Healthcare Business from True Sync Media-Boosting Digital Patient Room Display Solutions with Enhanced Digital Content Services and a Broad Portfolio of Hospital and Healthcare Signage Solutions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / TouchSource, a leading provider of innovative digital signage and wayfinding solutions for healthcare systems, hospitals, and medical office buildings, announced an agreement to acquire the healthcare business division of True Sync Media called TrueSync Health. This strategic acquisition is the third acquisition in three years for TouchSource and will propel its presence in the healthcare sector to new heights.

The TrueSync Health business boasts an impressive portfolio of hundreds of displays with patient waiting rooms and provider-facing content experiences across major healthcare systems. The acquired business includes two of the largest healthcare providers in the Western U.S. and other established industry leaders.

The solution includes short- and long-form hosted health messaging content, digital health posters, and customized content from healthcare systems. The TrueSync Health network delivers engaging content to patients that aids them in having better conversations during visits. Messaging on the network also reaches providers to build a strong medical community.

As part of the acquisition, TouchSource will grow the network and expand access to new content experiences for the acquired healthcare clients via the TouchSource Spark PX enterprise digital signage platform.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of TrueSync Health," said TouchSource CEO, Ajay Kapoor. "This acquisition not only expands our reach within the healthcare sector but also positions us for accelerated growth with recurring revenue streams. The integration of True Sync Media's assets into our portfolio represents a strategic investment that enhances our offerings to our healthcare clientele."

"This partnership greatly benefits our customers with enhanced digital content services and the broad portfolio of product solutions that TouchSource brings to the table," said Scott Davis, Founder of True Sync Media. "We believe this positions our customers to easily grow and scale as the needs of their patient and provider communities evolve to include wayfinding, digital directories, video walls and the broader portfolio that TouchSource provides."

TouchSource is your proven partner in effortless place-based communications. We enable you to build a sense of place that forges human connections with compelling digital experiences that evolve with the needs of your community. Our turnkey solutions combine user-friendly feature-rich software, digital designs, unlimited remote support, and turnkey hardware for hassle-free upkeep. www.touchsource.com

True Sync Media, Inc. is the provider of TrueSyncTV-a market-leading consumer engagement video network enabling business owners to get a better return on investment from their TVs. TrueSyncTV engages consumers with an eclectic collection of short-segment, highly entertaining videos that consumers love to watch. TrueSyncTV creates opportunities to reach consumers in the decision corridor, at the precise moment they are making purchase decisions. www.truesyncmedia.com.

